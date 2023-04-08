JACK DAVID HALE, 74, of South Point, Ohio, father of Lisa Sullins, Jackie Hale and Mathew Hale, died April 6 in Best Care Health & Rehab in Wheelersburg, Ohio. Funeral service will be at 6 p.m. April 10 at Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio. Visitation one hour before service at the funeral home. www.wallaceffh.com.

