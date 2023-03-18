JACK L. PEMBERTON, 86 of Ironton, husband of Marlene Payton Pemberton, died March 15 in Ashland Community Hospice Care Center. He was a bus driver for Rock Hill Local School District and worked at the Dayton Malleable Iron Corp. Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. March 19 at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton. Burial will follow in Aid (Ohio) Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.

