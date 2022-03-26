JACK OKEY DAWSON, 88, of Proctorville, Ohio, born on April 7, 1933, in Bradshaw, W.Va., left his earthly life for life everlasting with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on March 19, 2022. Jack was the son of the late Robert E. Dawson and Lillie Belle Dawson Skeens.
Preceding him in death was his loving wife of 50 years, Linda Lou Payne Dawson; one sister, Betsy Dawson Sheets; and two brothers, Robert Dawson and A.L. “Buck” Dawson and wife Mary Ann Dawson.
Jack leaves several members of his family: a son and daughter, Kevin Jack Dawson of Panama City, Fla., and Mitzi (Carl) Simpkins of Butler, Ky.; three grandchildren, Erica Dawson (Jonathan Paris) of New Orleans, La., Samantha Simpkins Alexander of Manhattan, N.Y., and Christopher Simpkins of Butler, Ky.; and great-granddaughter, Olivia Simpkins of Walton, Ky. He also leaves two “adopted granddaughters,” Sarah and Anna Mayo. In addition, he leaves one brother, one sister and one sister-in-law, David “Toby” (Ellen) Dawson, Sheila Skeens Lester and Roberta Dawson; nieces and nephews; and several great-nieces and -nephews. Jack leaves several close and faithful friends, Libby Mayo, Brent Mayo and Glen Stapleton.
He enjoyed traveling every Friday night with close friends Billie Joe Watts (deceased) and Jim “Coach” Mayo (deceased) to watch the “best” high school football game in the Tri-State area.
In 1951, Jack graduated from Ceredo Kenova High School. Following high school, he served as a CS3 for four years in the United States Navy aboard the USS Vesole DDR878. In 1956, Jack began a long and successful career with the C&O Railroad. In 1994, he retired from the Huntington C&O Locomotive Shops as Chief Clerk; he served on the C&O Board of Trustees and the C&O Board of Directors.
He was an eager volunteer in his community, always working tirelessly for children and for the local school district. In 1962, he and Jim Rowe, Proctorville, Ohio, began the first Little League Football Program. Because they lacked the funds for licensed officials, he became a licensed official and donated his services for many years. He officiated basketball and football games in the Tri-State area for 18 years. He was a past president of the Athletic/Band Boosters and helped in the construction of the present Jim Mayo Memorial Stadium. In 1970, Jack was elected for a four-year term on the Fairland Local School Board. Jack continued to look to the future for his community that he loved.
A memory he held dear was the July 1985 baptism of him and his wife, Linda, by elder and close personal friend Jim Mayo at the Westmoreland Church of Christ, where he was a member for many years. He has been a faithful member of the Guyandotte Church of Christ, Huntington, W.Va., since 2007.
The one thing Jack treasured most of his life was his family, especially his grandchildren. Grandpa “Jack” and Nana never missed a birthday, Christmas, Band Competition, graduation or any special moments in their lives. He worked hard to provide for his family and was always there for his wife, children, grandchildren and great-granddaughter, Olivia.
In lieu of flowers, Jack requested that anyone wanting to do so could make a donation in his name to the “Coach Jim Mayo Scholarship Fund” at any City National Bank in the Tri-State area, which is awarded to one graduating student each year.
The family would like to thank the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House for the wonderful care Jack received while in their care.
Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 27, 2022, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, with Minister Bob Huron officiating. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, March 26, 2022, at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.