JACK R. WEST, 85, of Moon Twp., Pa., passed away on December 8, 2022 in UPMC Presbyterian, Pittsburgh. He was born in Portsmouth, Ohio, on October 4, 1937 the son of the late Auvery W. and Sue (Rutherford) West. Jack was a Marine from 1959-1964. Jack earned his Bachelor's Degree in Chemistry from Marshall University 1963, worked as a consultant, was a member of the Coraopolis Masonic Lodge #674, was also a member of the Shriners, member of the ASTM (American Society for Testing and Materials). He is survived by his wife, Margaret D. "Peggy" (Daniels) West; two children, Jack Andrew West, Moon Twp., Pa., and Mary "Meg" West-Ball, Va.; two grandchildren, Anna Marie Ball and Jacob Morgan Ball; and his sister,Ellen Riffle, W.Va., will miss him as well. All services are private at this time. The Huntsman Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Moon Twp. Pa., is in charge of arrangements. Memorial contributions can be made to The American Lung Association, www.lung.org, or the Humane Animal Rescue. www.huntsmanfuneralhomes.com

