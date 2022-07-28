JACKIE DALE STEWART, 71, of Chesapeake, Ohio, went to his Heavenly home on Monday, July 25, 2022, after losing his battle with cancer. He fought long and hard and braved the odds. He was born on October 22, 1950, in Huntington, W.Va. He was preceded in death by his father, Hamilton (Jr.) Stewart, a brother, Larry Joe Stewart, a daughter, Terry Lynn Barber, a granddaughter, Whitney Senae Stewart, and his first wife and loving mother of his children, Evelyn Burgess Stewart. He is survived by his mother, Marlene Saunders Stewart of Barboursville, W.Va.; his best friend and wife of twenty-five years, Deborah Stewart; two daughters, Michelle Gaulds and Tammy (Leon) McCoy, both of Huntington; a son, Tim Stewart of Nashville, Tenn.; a step-son, Scott Johnson of Cleburne, Texas; two brothers, Ronald (Teresa) Stewart of Barboursville, W.Va., and Clinton Stewart of Huntington; three grandchildren, Noah McCoy and Elijah Stewart, both of Huntington and Julie (Gary) Jackson of Nashville, Tenn.; a host of nieces and nephews; and two very special friends, James Pierce and Matt Rickman. He was employed as a welder at ACF Industries for nineteen years and an HVAC mechanic at the Huntington Veterans Hospital as well as Union President until his retirement. He also proudly served his country with the US Army as a combat engineer in Vietnam. His presence in our lives will be sorely missed and his infectious laughter will forever resonate in the hearts of those who love him. Rest in peace brave soldier, your battles are over. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 pm Friday, July 29, 2022, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, with Pastor Donnie McCloud officiating. Burial will be in Ridgelawn Memorial Park, Huntington. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. The family would like to extend our utmost gratitude to everyone who participated in his care. Your kindness will not be forgotten. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
