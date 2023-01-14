Jackie Earl Howard
JACKIE EARL HOWARD, 78, of Proctorville, Ohio, formerly of Chesapeake, Ohio, passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday, January 11, 2023. He was born May 5, 1944, in Logan, W.Va., the son of the late Charlie and Hattie Eldridge Howard.

Jack was a 1962 graduate of Chesapeake High School. He worked for AK Steel in Ashland, Ky., where he retired after 32 years, and he owned and operated his home business, Mary's Stain Shop.

