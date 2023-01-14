JACKIE EARL HOWARD, 78, of Proctorville, Ohio, formerly of Chesapeake, Ohio, passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday, January 11, 2023. He was born May 5, 1944, in Logan, W.Va., the son of the late Charlie and Hattie Eldridge Howard.
Jack was a 1962 graduate of Chesapeake High School. He worked for AK Steel in Ashland, Ky., where he retired after 32 years, and he owned and operated his home business, Mary's Stain Shop.
He was a member of Masonic Lodge #550 F&AM of Proctorville, Ohio, member of Scottish Rite and a Kentucky Colonel. Jack worked hard over the years and has helped many people and gained trust in his community. He enjoyed working and playing. He loved water sports, the beach and most of all, his family. They meant everything to him.
Jack is survived by his wife of 60 years, Mary Ann Bird Howard; two daughters, Jackie (Jeff) Floyd and Kim (Kevin) Wells; four grandchildren, Ashley (Nick) Hall, Leslie (Brandon) Walker, Brittany Wells (Scott Thompson) and Alex (Karrah) Wells; five great-grandchildren; brother Bill Howard of Sebring, Fla.; sisters Bernice Bird and Phyllis Adkins of Huntington, W.Va.; many nieces and nephews; two special life-long friends, Butch Wells and Dee Carpenter and special sister-in-law, Sharon Kitchen Rose.
The family would like to express their appreciation to the staff of the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House in Huntington, W.Va. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, P.O. Box 464, Huntington, WV 25709.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday January 16, 2023, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory in Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery in Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, January 15, 2023 at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
