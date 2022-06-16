JACKIE L. CALLICOAT, 76, of Willow Wood, Ohio, went to be with his Lord on June 9, 2022. He was born on November 22, 1945, in Greasy Ridge, Ohio, to the late Hubert Callicoat and Margaret Saunders Callicoat. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by three sisters Linda White, Vickie Simpson, and Sandra Yates. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Esther Rose Callicoat; two children, Lisa Stortz (Patrick) of Erlanger, Ky., and Gary Leon Callicoat (Rhonda) of Willow Wood, Ohio; six grandchildren, Keishia Hivley (Carlos) of Scottown, Ohio, Lee Callicoat (Stephanie) of Willow Wood, Ohio, Jacob Callicoat (Destiny) of Willow Wood, Ohio, Samantha Stortz, Erlanger, Ky., Shelby Stortz of Erlanger, Ky., and Savannah Stortz of Erlanger, Ky.; seven great-grandchildren; one great- great-grandson; two brothers, Ronald Callicoat (Wanda) of Willow Wood, Ohio, and Kenneth Callicoat (Connie) of Willow Wood, Ohio; sister Toni Ferguson (Kevin) of Willow Wood, Ohio; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and cousins. Jackie was retired from Union Local #543 and was a farmer, fisherman, and camper with lifelong friends Clarence and Brenda Lykins. He was a member of Palestine United Baptist Church, Ohio. Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Friday, June 17, 2022, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, with Pastor Daryl Fowler and Pastor Mike Triplett officiating. Burial will follow the service in Mount Pleasant Old Baptist Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
