JACOB HENRY FUGITT, 37 of Ironton, son of Paul Henry Fugitt and Julia Lutz Fugitt, died Dec. 13 in Ashland Community Hospice Care Center. There will be a graveside service at 1 p.m., Dec. 21 at Calvary Cemetery. Donations may be made to Community Hospice, 1480 Carter Ave., Ashland, 41101 or The American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 42040, Oklahoma City, OK 73123-3000. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is directing arrangements. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you