JACOB KENNETH GOODALL, 32, of Chesapeake, Ohio, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on October 8, 2021, at Cabell Huntington Hospital. Jacob was born November 4, 1988, in Huntington, to Victor and Mary (Moss) Goodall of Proctorville, Ohio. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Dallas and Nancy Moss. Left behind to cherish his memory, along with his parents, is his loving and devoted wife, Caitlyn (Pannell) Goodall of Chesapeake, Ohio; his brother, Dave (Lexi) Goodall; niece and nephew, Lucy and Sammy Goodall, all of Cincinnati, Ohio; his paternal grandparents, David and Vicki Goodall of Chesapeake, Ohio; as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins and just as many friends. Jacob also leaves behind his special rescue dog, Emma, whom he loved dearly. Jacob was a 2007 graduate of Fairland High School in Proctorville, Ohio, and worked for his family’s business, Dave’s Tire City in Chesapeake, Ohio, most of his life. Jacob was also the Adult Education Instructor for the Automotive Technician’s program at Collins Career Center in Lawrence County, Ohio. He was a member of Big Branch Church of Chesapeake, Ohio, and most recently was attending Fairland Southern Baptist Church in Proctorville, Ohio, where he was known to share his Love of Jesus Christ with all that would listen. Anyone that knew Jacob truly understood his love for the outdoors. From riding his four-wheeler to hunting and fishing, any given free time you could find him on his family farm, a place he most cherished, or sitting around strumming a guitar with those he loved. As stubborn as Jacob was with his beliefs and convictions, he was just as strong in his kindness and love for his family. Jacob’s funeral service, conducted by Pastor Brian Hayton, will be Saturday, October 16, 2021, at Hall Funeral Home, 625 OH-775, Proctorville, OH 45669. Friends may call from noon until 2 p.m. the same day. Burial will follow in Miller Memorial Gardens, Miller, Ohio. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers or gifts, the family asks for small donations to Jacob’s Journey via PayPal at jacobsjourney0906@gmail.com.
