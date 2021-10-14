JACOB KENNETH GOODALL, 32, of Chesapeake, Ohio, husband of Caitlyn Goodall, died Oct. 8 at Cabell Huntington Hospital. He was an auto tech instructor in Adult Education at Collins Career and Technical Center. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio; burial to follow. Visitation will be held two hours prior to the service. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

