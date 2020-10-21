Essential reporting in volatile times.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

JACQUELINE “JACKIE” MAE STANLEY, 51, of Proctorville, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, October 18, 2020, at home. She was born on July 6, 1969, in Cleveland, Ohio. She was an employee of Marshall Health. She is survived by her parents, Rick and Dorothy Muncy; husband, Phil Stanley; twin daughters, Chelsey and Chloe Stanley; one brother, Rick Muncy Jr.; one sister, Carla McCarthy; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, October 22, 2020, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, with Pastor Jason Morris officiating. Burial will follow at Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.