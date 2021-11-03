JAIME “JIMMY” MARTINEZ, 76, of Scottown, Ohio, passed away on Friday, October 29, 2021, in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, W.Va. He was born on May 29, 1945, in Puerto Rico. He was preceded in death by his wife, Annette Bryant Martinez; one son, Dwayne Martinez; one stepson, Gary Thacker; parents, Marcelino and Tomasa Martinez; three brothers, Hector, Ruben and Louie; one sister, Evelyn Ferrer; three sisters-in-law; and one brother-in-law. He is survived by three daughters, Eva, Gloria and Shannon; stepson, Dallas Thacker Jr.; 15 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; two sisters, Lucy (Tito) Camargo of Cleveland, Ohio, and Elsa Martinez; sisters-in-law who loved him dearly, Lawanna (Gary), Eva (Gary), Sharon (Donald), Bertha, Myrtle, Arnett (Jerry); and a host of nieces and nephews. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Thursday, November 4, 2021, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, with Pastor Gordan Simpson officiating. Burial will follow the service at Miller Memorial Gardens, Miller, Ohio. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, November 3, 2021, at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

