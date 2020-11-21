JAMES A. DILLEY, 92, formerly of Kitts Hill, Ohio, widower of Easter Jane Blankenship Dilley, died Nov. 18 in Missouri Baptist Hospital at Creve Coeur. He retired from Wilson’s Sporting Goods. Funeral service will be noon Nov. 24 at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, Ironton; burial in Myrtle Ridge Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before service. Distancing protocol and masks will be required. www.tracybrammerfh.com

