JAMES ALLEN “JUMBO” BIAS SR., 80, of Proctorville, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, March 23, 2021. James was born November 29, 1940, a son of the late Jennings and Evelyn Hatten Bias. He was retired from LIUNA Local No. 543. James attended Kellogg Independent Holiness Church of God. He was a US Army veteran with the 82nd Airborne Division and was a member of American Legion Post No. 93, Kenova, whose members will conduct graveside rites. He was preceded in death by his ex-wife and friend, Leonta Lillis Casey Bias; and two sisters, Louise Oldaker and Mary Frances Bias. He is survived by one daughter, Leonta “Tiger” Blankenship; one son, James Allen Bias Jr.; two grandchildren, Cayce Samantha Blankenship and Anthony James Bias; special previous son-in-law, Kenny Blankenship; one sister and brother-in-law, Diana (Bob) Lynch; and a host of other family and friends. Visitation will be Sunday, March 28, 2021, from noon to 2 p.m. at Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova. Funeral services will begin immediately following the visitation at 2 p.m., with Pastor Roger Mooney officiating. Burial will follow in the Henry Hatten Cemetery. CDC guidelines’ use of masks and social distancing will be observed. Online condolences may be expressed at www.RollinsFH.com.

