JAMES ALLEN MEADOWS, 71, of Pedro, Ohio, passed away Sunday, September 20, 2020, at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Huntington. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 23 at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton. Graveside services will be 1 p.m. Sept. 24 in Smith Family Meadows Cemetery, 2967 County Road 16, Pedro, Ohio. A celebration of life will be held at his home following the service on Thursday. Phillips Funeral Home is assisting his family with arrangements. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.

