JAMES ALVIN KELLEY, 85, of South Point, Ohio, husband of Carol Kelley, died June 5 in Ashland Community Hospice. He worked in the South Point School System and owned Jim’s Archery Shop. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. June 9 at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point. www.slackandwallace.com.
