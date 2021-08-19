JAMES ED WALLS, 93, of Proctorville, Ohio, passed away Monday, August 16, 2021, in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. He was born February 8, 1928, in Scottown, Ohio, to the late Willard and Fern McCaffrey Walls. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Melodye Nichols. Ed retired from Armco Steel. He was the former President of Fairland School Board, served on several county school boards and was active in Fairland youth sports. Ed is survived by his son, Terry (Kathy) Walls of Proctorville; four grandchildren, Angie (Chad) Ratcliff, Kristina (Ben) Jeremiah, Chelsea (Walt) Baker and Corey (Kristina) Walls; eight great-grandchildren, Christopher James Teare, Karlee Danielle Jeremiah, Nicholas Dillon, Isabella Carroll, Brynne Carroll, Owen Baker, Celia Baker and Kaydee Walls. Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Sunday, August 22, 2021, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, by Minister Chris French. Burial will follow in Miller Memorial Gardens, Miller, Ohio. Visitation will be from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Sunday, August 22, 2021, at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

