The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

JAMES EDWARD BRYANT, 69, of Proctorville, Ohio, passed away June 19, 2023, in St. Mary's Medical Center. Jim was born September 14, 1953, in Huntington, W.Va., a son of the late James Leland and Margaret Eloise Bowling Bryant. He retired from Special Metals Corp. He is survived by his wife Brenda S. McComas Bryant, three stepchildren, Tamara S. Lovejoy (Rubon) and Bradley E. Smith (Latisha), both of Barboursville, W.Va., and Leslie R. Ping (Eric) of Scott Depot, W.Va.; two sisters, Judith Back of Huntington W.Va., and Sherry Bryant of Ashland, Ky.; one brother, Edwin (Ginny) Bryant of Virginia Beach, Va.; and 10 grandchildren. Please join us as we celebrate the amazing life of my beloved husband from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, July 23, 2023, at Chapmans Mortuary, 2851 Third Ave., Huntington, W.Va. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you