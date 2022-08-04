JAMES EDWARD MESSINGER, 86, of Proctorville, Ohio, husband of Judith Marcum Messinger, died July 31 at home. He was a retired Yard Master for CSX. Graveside service will be 12:30 p.m. Aug. 5 at Rome Cemetery, Proctorville. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon Aug. 5 at Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Shriners Children's Hospital, 110 Conn Terrace, Lexington, KY 40508. A procession will leave the funeral home at 12:15 p.m. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

