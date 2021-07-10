JAMES EUGENE SANBORN, 88, of Proctorville, Ohio, died July 7 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. Funeral service will be conducted 7 p.m. July 11 at Hall Funeral Home, Proctorville, Ohio, with visitation one hour before service. A graveside service and burial will be 11 a.m. July 12 in Gravel Hill Cemetery, Cheshire, Ohio. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Fireworks to once again light night skies in 2021
- School clothing allowance applications open through July
- W.Va. gov orders speed limit enforcement after fatal wreck
- Haunted barge owner files lawsuit against state fire marshal
- Square Slice Pizzeria opens at Old North Arcade
- 25 years later, memories of Scottown fireworks explosion are still fresh
- Cornwell leaves Huntington Police Department with understanding of empathy
- Huff has Herd atop C-USA 2022 recruiting ranks
- Eight malnourished animals seized from Milton property
- Jesse Keith Whitley returns to place of his father’s birth to perform with mom, Lorrie Morgan
Collections
- Photos: Warm weather brings people to Dreamland Pool
- Photos: HHS football begins summer workout
- Photos: Barboursville Senior Center reopens
- Photos: Patriotic Concert with the Ceredo-Kenova Alumni Band
- Photos: Great American Petting Farm at Tower Food Fair
- Photos: Marshall men's soccer photos from 1998-2009
- Photos: Hurricane volleyball team practice
- Photos: Kindred Communications' "Dawg Dazzle" 2021
- Photos: GHPRD Space Camp
- Photos: Village of South Point Cruise-In