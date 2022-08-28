JAMES EVERETT PINE, 85, of Proctorville, Ohio, went to be with the Lord on Friday, August 26, 2022, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. He was born on June 10, 1937, in Lawrence County, Ohio, a son of Leo and Sylvia Mannon Pine. He retired from ACF and the Tristate Transit Authority. He was the owner and contractor for J. E. Pine Fence Company for 50 years. He was a member of Lewis Memorial Baptist Church, a Master Mason at Proctorville Masonic Lodge #550 F & AM, 32 Scottish Rite Mason of the Valley of Cincinnati, and a member of El Hasa Shrine Temple in Ashland, Ky. James was preceded in death by his parents. Survivors include his wife of 65 years, Vonnie Pine; sister Jean Jones; two wonderful children, James Edwin (Lisa) Pine and Tina (Wayne) Elkins; five grandchildren: Heather (Jomo) Ervin, Jimmy Pine, Jayson (Nicole) Pine, Natalie (Tyler) Perry and Emily (Nathaniel) Brewer; and ten great grandchildren: Jaylynn (Chris) Hensley, Melanie Pine, Eli Pine, Brenton Pine, Shia Erwin, Ariana Erwin, Josiah Perry, Isaiah Perry, Ellie Brewer, and Lucille Brewer. Visitation will be held on Monday, August 29, from 6 to 8 p.m. with masonic rites being conducted at 7:30 p.m. by Proctorville Masonic Lodge #550 F & AM. The funeral service will be held on Tuesday, August 30, at 11 a.m. at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio with Dr. David Lemming and Pastor Bill Blankenship officiating. Burial will follow the funeral service in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
Tags
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- For an evening, 4th Avenue will be Cruise Avenue once again
- Ironton mayor charged with operating a vehicle impaired
- Rough 'N' Rowdy wows the fans in Huntington
- Marshall University tears down building on 5th Avenue
- Huntington man charged with kidnapping
- Henry Colombi named Herd’s starting QB
- Spring Valley edges Huntington High, 29-28
- Marshall football’s Rasheen Ali to miss start of regular season
- Huff: Quarterback competition is close
- Payne's role growing in Herd offense
Collections
- Photos: Spring Valley vs. Huntington, football
- Photos: Fall semester begins at Marshall University
- Photos: Cabell Midland vs. George Washington, football
- Photos: Herd Rally in downtown Huntington
- Photos: Tasting Tour of the C. Fred Edwards Conservatory
- Photos: Labor Day 2022 Summer Concert
- Photos: Standing Out in Our Field
- Photos: "Pizza with the Prez" at Mountwest
- Photos: 13th annual Diamond Teeth Mary Blues and Arts Festival
- Photos: Marshall men's soccer vs. VCU