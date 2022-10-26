JAMES F. HAMLIN, 78, of South Point, Ohio, gained his wings at SOMC, Saturday, October 22, 2022. He was born October 3, 1944, son of the late James Michael Hamlin and Betty Lewis Hamlin. James was preceded in death by one brother, Michael E. Hamlin. He is survived by his loving wife of almost 55 years, Yvonne Hamlin; one son, James (Tiffany) Hamlin of Flatwoods, Ky.; one grandson, Asher Hamlin; and beloved cousin, Phyllis Carter of North Carolina. James was a United States Air Force Veteran having served two tours in the Vietnam War, retired after 40 years from United Van Lines and attended Apostolic Life Cathedral in Huntington, W.Va. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Thursday, October 27, 2022, at Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio, with Bishop E. S. Harper officiating. Military graveside services will follow at Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Family and friends may visit noon - 1 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.wallaceffh.com.

