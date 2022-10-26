JAMES F. HAMLIN, 78, of South Point, Ohio, gained his wings at SOMC, Saturday, October 22, 2022. He was born October 3, 1944, son of the late James Michael Hamlin and Betty Lewis Hamlin. James was preceded in death by one brother, Michael E. Hamlin. He is survived by his loving wife of almost 55 years, Yvonne Hamlin; one son, James (Tiffany) Hamlin of Flatwoods, Ky.; one grandson, Asher Hamlin; and beloved cousin, Phyllis Carter of North Carolina. James was a United States Air Force Veteran having served two tours in the Vietnam War, retired after 40 years from United Van Lines and attended Apostolic Life Cathedral in Huntington, W.Va. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Thursday, October 27, 2022, at Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio, with Bishop E. S. Harper officiating. Military graveside services will follow at Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Family and friends may visit noon - 1 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.wallaceffh.com.
Tags
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Charleston wants Huntington business to pay capital city's B&O tax
- Kevin Dwayne Harshbarger
- Tri-State trick-or-treat times for 2022
- Pumpkin House prepares to welcome giant pumpkin for annual display
- Autumn Colors Express trains resume W.Va. excursions
- Jeffrey E. Hood
- Hurricane woman wins 2022 Toyota in Chili Fest raffle
- Herd defeats James Madison 26-12
- Huntington High keeps Shield, beats Knights 41-21
- Behind the scenes of the Fox Nation original movie "Christmas at Greenbrier"
Collections
- Photos: Huntington Pride Festival
- Photos: Tri-State Marching Championships
- Photos: Huntington tops Cabell Midland, 41-21
- Photos: Cabell Midland vs. Huntington, Class AAA, Region IV, Section 1 soccer championships
- Photos: Cabell County Drug Court graduates four
- Photos: Marshall vs. James Madison, football
- Photos: Marshall University Unity Walk
- Photos: Halloween celebration at Ona Speedway
- Photos: Barboursville Civil War Days
- Photos: Huntington St. Joe defeats Poca 4-1 for sectional title