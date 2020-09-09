Essential reporting in volatile times.

JAMES HUGHES, 82, of South Point, Ohio, went to be with his Heavenly Father September 7, 2020. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Reger Funeral Home, Huntington, W.Va. He was born on August 4, 1938, in Huntington, W.Va., the son of the late James and Louise Taylor Hughes and stepfather Otis Taylor. He is survived by his wife, Kathy Hughes; a son, Randy Hughes of Texas, and a daughter, Jamie Burns of Georgia. He was a retired firefighter from the Huntington Fire Department, where he received the Phoenix Award for resuscitating a person in cardiac arrest. He was also a Kentucky Colonel, a former employee and Vice President for the Taylors Brick Laying Company of Huntington, W.Va. At his strong request, he will be cremated, with a visitation only. There will be no funeral service. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.

