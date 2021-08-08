JAMES JACKSON “JIM” ELLISON, 83, of Proctorville, Ohio, beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Thursday, August 5, 2021, at the Hospice Care Center in Ashland, Ky. He was born February 25, 1938, in Huntington, son of the late Clarence Clayton and Hilma Jeri Ellison. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Patricia Ann Battista Ellison; brothers, Bob (Phyllis) and Bill (Laura Bel) Ellison; and sisters, Bettie (Bob) Bick and Loretta Lee Walker. Jim was a loving husband and caregiver to his wife, Patty, for over 12 years after she suffered a stroke. After becoming wheelchair bound, he continued taking her to one event after another so she could see their six grandchildren perform in activities and athletic events. Jim’s actions served as an example to everyone of what “for better or worse, till death do us part” means. Jim had a long and distinguished career as a health care administrative professional in Eastern Kentucky, starting in 1966 at Riverview Hospital, then Humana Hospital, Three Rivers Medical Center and retiring at Highlands Regional Medical Center in 2006. His love of motorcycles also led him to be owner and operator of Cycle Center Inc. in Huntington on a part-time basis from 1960-1966. He also owned and operated a dry-cleaning business, rental property and managed a restaurant in the late 1960s and ’70s in Louisa, Ky. He served in the Army and National Guard from 1957 to 1963. He was commissioned as a Kentucky Colonel in 1985 for his volunteer work with the KY Conservation Office. He volunteered for many community activities and events too numerous to name in Louisa, Ky., during his residence there from 1966-2006. He is survived by one brother, Dickie (Maxine) Ellison, and one sister, Debbie (John) Merritt; three sons, Scott (Rhonda) Riley, Todd (Jo Anna) Riley, both of Proctorville, Ohio, and Brent Ellison of Louisa, Ky.; six grandchildren, Kara (Mat) Garrison, Carly (Evan) Salyers, Kelsey Riley, Eric (Casey) Riley, Mackenzie Riley, Tori Ellison; two great-grandchildren, Evie Beck Salyers and Mavrik Gray Garrison; and several nieces and nephews and friends. We would like to thank the nursing staff at Kingsbrook Life Care Center for the care they provided Jim in his final weeks. Funeral Service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, August 10, 2021, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory in Proctorville, Ohio, with Father Charles E. Moran officiating. Burial will follow at White Chapel Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at 1 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
