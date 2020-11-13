JAMES “JIM” A. ROGERS, 85, of Port Charlotte, Fla., formerly of Burlington, Ohio, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. Jim was born January 23, 1935, in Lawrence County, Ohio, to the late George and Irene Howard Rogers. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Jimmy Rogers, and four brothers. Jim was a member of Highway Holiness Church in Florida and a member of Christ Temple Church in Ashland, Ky. Jim loved cars and was the owner of Greg’s Body Shop. Survivors include his wife, Imogene “Rosalie” Rogers; children, Greg (Kristi) Rogers, Mike Rogers, Billy Rogers, Ed Rogers and Tawnya Morgan; 13 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild; and many family and friends. Funeral services will be conducted at noon Saturday, November 14, 2020, at Christ Temple Church in Ashland, Ky., with Bishop T. Andrew Aiken of Greater Love Temple officiating. Burial will follow in Highlands Memorial Gardens in South Point, Ohio. Friends may visit the family on Saturday, November 14, 2020, from 10 a.m. until time of service at Christ Temple Church in Ashland, Ky. Young Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky., is assisting his family with arrangements. 

