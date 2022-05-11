JAMES JIM PERRY, 76, of Proctorville, Ohio, husband of Judy Perry, died May 9 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. May 14 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville. Burial will be in Miller (Ohio) Memory Gardens. Visitation will be from 6 to 8:30 p.m. May 13 at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

