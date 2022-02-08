JAMES JULIAN WORKMAN, 69, of Proctorville, Ohio, passed away Sunday, February 6, 2022, at St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. He was born December 29, 1952, in Proctorville, Ohio, to the late Buddy and Gertie Workman. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Cathy Zirkle; sister-in-law, Patty Workman; and nephew, David Workman II. He was a retired Dispatcher from JLE Trucking. He was also a Navy Veteran. He is survived by his wife, Gail Workman; two daughters, Michelle Nance and Melissa Holley (Jeff); one son, Michael Workman (Laura); ten grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; one brother, David Workman; one sister, Deborah Shipley; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, February 9, 2022, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, with Proctorville VFW Post #6878 conducting military graveside rites. Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, February 8, 2022, at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

