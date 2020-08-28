JAMES KEITH “Lil Hoot” BRAMMER was born on October 27, 1960, to James “Hoot” Brammer and Lena Leffingwell Brammer Null in Huntington, W.Va. He grew up in Coal Grove, Ohio, and graduated from Dawson-Bryant High School with the Class of 1979. Keith accepted Christ as his Savior at an early age and was baptized at Zoar Baptist Church in Coal Grove. He was also a member of Westwood Missionary Baptist in Inwood. He was an avid hunter, fisherman, Hare scramble participant and enjoyed many other activities. Those who knew Keith know that when he decided to do an activity, he was all in. He worked as a ThermaKing Mechanic at Publix Supermarkets for 20 years. He loved his job at Publix Supermarkets and would talk about it to anyone who would listen. Keith departed this life on August 26, 2020, due to Early Onset Alzheimer’s Dementia. He is preceded in death by both his parents and his best friend, David Murphy. He leaves to forever cherish his memory and funny antics: his wife, Jane Alford of Auburndale, Fla.; son and daughter-in-law, James Andrew (Kathryn) Brammer of Auburndale; daughter and son-in-law, Carol Ann (Jason) Helsabeck of Newport, R.I.; grandkids, Owen, Henry, Wyatt, Harper and unborn baby boy; sister and brother-in-law, Teresa Dawn (David) Fields; and many other close family members and friends. We would like to especially thank his wonderful caregiver, Christina McKenzie. She made it possible for Keith to enjoy his final time in his home with people who loved him. His smile and caring attitude will forever be missed by his family and friends. Alzheimer’s may have stolen his brain, but we will be forever grateful that we were able to call him husband, father, brother or friend. Services will be held Saturday, August 29, at Westwood Missionary Baptist Church at 10 a.m., followed by a burial at Auburndale Memorial Park. The family asks that in lieu of sending flowers, please make a donation to the Alzheimer’s Walk or Alzheimer’s Association.
