JAMES KENNETH MALONE, 77 of Pedro, Ohio, husband of Gleah Bare Malone, died April 26 in Ashland Community Hospice Care Center. He was a millwright at the Malleable. There will be a graveside service at noon on April 29 at Macedonia Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. April 29 at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
