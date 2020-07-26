Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $13.95 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.


JAMES KEVIN COLE, 55, of Ironton, Ohio, formerly of Kenova, passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020, at the Community Hospice Care Center in Ashland, Ky. Funeral service will be conducted 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at the Catlettsburg Harvest Church of God with Minister Howard Wirzfeld officiating. Interment will follow in Maple Hill Cemetery. He was born January 22, 1965, in Huntington, a son of Barbara Caldwell Cole Watts and the late James Eliott Cole. Kevin was a former Diesel Mechanic, former member of the Kenova Volunteer Fire Department and a member of the Catlettsburg Harvest Church of God. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by maternal grandparents, Bogar and Eula Caldwell; paternal grandparents, Herbert and Leota Cole; and step-grandson, Justin Walker Hamm. He is survived by his beloved wife, Carrie Schob Cole; two daughters and one son-in-law, Courtney Cole and Allie Cantley (Chris); stepson and his wife, Keith Hamm (Haley); two step-grandchildren, Easton Hamm and Melanie Hamm; mother, Barbara Caldwell Cole Watts (Don); mother-in-law and father-in-law, Connie Coburn (Gary); two sisters and a brother-in-law, Susie Willis (Ernie), Rhonda Cole; one brother and sister-in-law, Dewayne Cole (Linda); special friend, Angie Lewis; and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, July 27, 2020, at the Catlettsburg Harvest Church of God, 105 36th Street, Catlettsburg, KY 41129. Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.