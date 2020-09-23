Essential reporting in volatile times.

JAMES LEROY “JIMMY” HOWARD, 85, of Burlington, Ohio, went to be with the Lord on Friday, September 18, 2020, at St. Mary’s Medical Center, after an extended illness. James was born in Sybene, Ohio, to the late Milford Leon Sr. and Hannah Loretta Helton Howard. He was a graduate of South Point High School, where he was known as an outstanding athlete. He was recently inducted into the South Point High School Athletic Hall of Fame. Jimmy proudly served in the United States Air Force and later retired from Greyhound Bus Line. Jimmy loved to go hunting, especially with his brothers. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Marshall Howard, and two sisters, Sandra Quinn and Carolyn Boykin. Jimmy is survived by his wife, Susanne Crews Howard; daughter, Kathryn Lynn; brothers, Milford Leon Jr. (Donna), Charles Leland, Michael Ray, Gary Lee (Angie), Ronald Keith (Melanie); sisters, Wilma Freeman and Thelma Burrow. He is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other family and friends. Services will be 2 p.m. Thursday, September 24, 2020, at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home in Chesapeake, Ohio, with Bishop Gary Edwards officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to service. Burial will follow in Burlington 37 Cemetery in Burlington, Ohio. We, the Howard family, would like to express our sincere gratitude and thanks to everyone for their love, prayers and support during our time of bereavement. Thank you to the staff members of St. Mary’s Medical Center and the Lawrence County EMS for their service. May God bless you all. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.

