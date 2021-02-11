JAMES M. McCLOUD, 80, of Ironton, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, February 9, 2021, in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, W.Va., after a brief battle with COVID-19. He was born on October 30, 1940, in Estill, Ky., son of the late Everett and Bonnie Sparks McCloud. He was formerly employed at Ironton Coke-Semet Solvay and was a retired machinist for CSX Railroad. He was also a U.S. Navy veteran. James was a faithful Christian who worshiped and served the Lord at Woodland Chapel Freewill Baptist Church. He was a teacher, mentor and friend who served as a deacon for nearly 40 years. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Melissa McCloud, in 1988, as well as two brothers, Everett McCloud Jr. and Paul Douglas McCloud. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Joyce Conn McCloud, whom he married July 26, 1964. Also surviving are a daughter and son-in-law, Shari and Steve Wiley of Proctorville, Ohio; two grandchildren, Ethan Wiley and Lauren Wiley, whom he dearly loved and supported in all their activities; two sisters, Linda McCloud of Lexington, Ky., and Rebecca Chavez of Maryville, Wash.; several nieces and nephews; a sister-in-law, Lena Conn; his church family at Woodland; and his neighbors of Sugar Creek Ridge, who were very much like family. A graveside service will be held 11:30 a.m. Friday, February 12, 2021, at Woodland Cemetery, Ironton, Ohio. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, February 12, 2021, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com. Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of his saints. — Psalm 116:15.
