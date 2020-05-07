JAMES M. REYNOLDS “BIG JIM,” 64, of Chesapeake, Ohio, entered into his heavenly rest on May 5, 2020, at Heartland of Riverview in South Point, Ohio. He was preceded in death by his father, Marion Reynolds. He is survived by his loving mother, Lurlie F. Reynolds of Chesapeake, Ohio. Jim will be greatly missed by his cousin, Tracy West of Proctorville, Ohio, who was like a brother to him, and a very close friend of 25 years, Tammy Bills of Proctorville, Ohio. He will be missed by his family and friends. The family would like to thank the staff of Heartland Nursing Home for their care. There will be no services. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

