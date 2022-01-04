JAMES MADISON GORE, 64, of Kitts Hill, Ohio, husband of Kathy Euton Gore, died Dec. 31 in Ashland Community Hospice Care Center. He retired from Ohio Department of Transportation as a highway supervisor. Funeral service will be 3 p.m. Jan. 4 at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton; burial follows in Mamre Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Jan. 3 at the funeral home. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net. Donations are suggested to Hillbilly Clan 1, Outhouse 8, PO Box 4455, Ironton 45638. 

