JAMES MARSHALL GODFREY, age 80, of Proctorville, Ohio, passed away peacefully on October 13, 2020, at Hospice of Huntington. Jim was born on July 4, 1940, in Hinton, W.Va., a son of the late Loss and Leona Basham Godfrey. He graduated from Baileysville High School, served in the U.S. Army and retired from Chandlers Kitchens. In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by sister, Arlene Godfrey, brothers, Joseph Godfrey and David Godfrey, and first wife, Eileen Morgan Godfrey. Survivors include his former wife, Rebecca Godfrey; daughter, Katrina Godfrey Alley; three sons, Todd Godfrey, Craig Christian and wife Jody, and Mark Godfrey; four grandchildren, Michalyn Godfrey, David Jones Jr. and wife Mariah, Megan Godfrey and Benjamin Carrico; five great-grandchildren, Cayden Jones, Paislee Jones, Landon Pauley, Braxton Pauley and Sawyer Jones; two brothers, Loss (LJ) Godfrey Jr. and Keith Godfrey; three sisters, Patricia (Chee Chee) Blodgett and husband Mike, Judy Mullins and husband Darrell, and Sheila St. Clair and husband Gary; sister-in-law, Connie Godfrey; and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Jim often said he lived a full and great life. He coached boys football, basketball and baseball, impacting the lives of many throughout the Tri-State. He enjoyed the outdoors, gardening, riding 4-wheelers, attending car shows, waxing his classic trucks and Corvette, reminiscing at Godfrey’s Corner, eating at the Justonian and falling asleep to sports radio. Jim was a proud member of the Road Angels Car Club of Hanover, W.Va. But most of all, Jim loved being called PawPaw and spending time with his family. A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date in Hanover, W.Va., once the public health restrictions are lifted. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Hospice of Huntington. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

