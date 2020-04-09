JAMES MARSHALL WETZEL, 77, of Ironton, husband of Doretta Pruitt Wetzel, died March 31 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Ironton. He retired from Sureway Cab Company. There will be a memorial service at a later date. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is in charge of arrangements. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
