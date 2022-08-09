JAMES MARVIN HOUSTON, 82, of Ironton, husband of Reba Murphy Houston, died Aug. 4 in King's Daughter Medical Center. He and retired from the City of Ironton as a Waste Water Treatment Operator. Funeral service at 1 p.m. Aug. 11 at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery, Ironton. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Ironton City Mission, 710 North 5th St., Ironton, OH 45638. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you