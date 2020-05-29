JAMES MILLARD MOORE, 66, of Franklin Furnace, Ohio, husband of Deborah Moore, died May 26 at Ohio State University’s Richard M. Ross Heart Hospital. Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Haverhill Cemetery; a memorial service will be held at a later date. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
Essential reporting in volatile times.
Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $4.99 per month EZ Pay.
Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.
Learn more about HD Media
Learn more about HD Media
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Family, friends honor 16-year-old shooting victim with candlelight vigil
- JOHN WILLIAM SCARBERRY JR.
- The Bodega Market and Cafe up for sale, facing uncertain future
- Nitro Police captain completes FBI Academy
- KATE MELEA NEWMAN
- Kentucky students eligible for up to $313 in emergency food benefits
- Tanning salons added to fourth phase of opening
- Study estimates 24 states still have uncontrolled coronavirus spread
- TAYLA JO JOHNSON
- BUSINESS BEAT: Todd Judy Ford is now Yes Ford of Huntington
Images
Collections
- Photos: Candlelight vigil for Tayla Johnson
- Photos: Cabell Midland Class of 2020 parade
- Photos: Railroad ties catch fire at CSX in Huntington.
- Photos: Opening Day Races at Ona Speedway
- Photos: 152nd Ironton-Lawrence County Memorial Day Parade
- Photos: Huntington Middle School 8th Grade Parade Celebration
- Photos: The pandemic in pictures
- Photos: Southside Elementary celebrates last day of school
- Photos: Village of Barboursville Elementary 5th-grade graduation parade
- Photos: Covenant School mobile kindergarten graduations