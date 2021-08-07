JAMES OTIS BENNETT JR., of Ironton, husband of Redith Boster Bennett, died Aug. 5. He was a public schoolteacher in Ohio and South Carolina. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Aug. 9 at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton; burial in Aid Cemetery follows. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home. All attending are asked to wear masks and socially distance. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Founder of Hillbilly Hot Dogs dies
- Man accused of killing grandfather filmed slaying, sent video to family, prosecutors say
- Indictment returned in shooting death of Huntington teen
- Gayle A. Brazeau: Cartoon was offensive to pharmacists
- Man accused of shooting spree after daughter's murder now accused of sexually abusing minor
- Stronger, tougher Charles starring in soccer, football at Midland
- GILBERT SONNY KNIGHT JR.
- Cabell sentencings: Man sentenced after convicted of raping teen
- 'BA' brings hard-hat mentality to Marshall weight room
- Herald-Dispatch cuts ribbon on new Braley Road location
Collections
- Photos: Cabell Midland football practice
- Photos: 16th annual West Virginia Hot Dog Festival
- Photos: Huntington High football conducts open practice
- Photos: The Herald-Dispatch hosts open house
- Photos: Cabell County Fair demolition derby
- Photos: Wayne County Fair, Thursday
- Photos: Southside Neighborhood Organization Community Craft Fair
- Photos: Teddy Bear Picnic at Ritter Park
- Photos: Developmental Therapy Center 70th Birthday Celebration Jail & Bail Fundraiser
- Photos: Prestera Wayne Karen Yost Center grand opening