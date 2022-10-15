JAMES R. HARDY, 55, of Chesapeake, Ohio, went home to be with the Lord on Monday October 10, 2022, at home in Chesapeake, Ohio. He was born December 31, 1966, in Ironton, Ohio. He was preceded in death by his father Charles Hardy; and father-in-law and mother-in-law Lewis "Buck" and Jennie Webb. He is survived by his loving and dedicated wife Tammy Hardy; son Andrew Hardy; daughter Melissa Hardy; mother and stepfather Patty (Allen) Stickler; brother Darrel Hardy; niece Courtney; three grandnieces and nephews Ca' Miyah, Christopher, and Judge; Pastor and best friend Tracy Chaffin; special aunts Charlett and Donna, special uncle Steve, much loved and very close cousins and friends that he made along the road. James was of Christian faith and dedicated his life to the Lord and wanted his family to do the same. He was hardworking and would do anything for his family. He was a mechanic most of his life, did carpeting with his brother Darrel, and did transportation all across the U.S. the last three years. Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Sunday, October 16, 2022, at Hall Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, October 15. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
