JAMES R. KIMBLE, 69, of Ironton, husband of Marsha Kimble, died Aug. 27 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. He worked at Dayton Malleable and Chapman/Cardinal Drug Company. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Sept. 2 at Woodland Chapel FWB Church, Ironton; burial in Haverhill (Ohio) Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 1 at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, Ironton. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Phillips Funeral Home to help with arrangements. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you