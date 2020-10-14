Essential reporting in volatile times.

JAMES RICHARD GALLAGHER, age 95, passed away in Columbus, Ohio, on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020. Lifelong resident of Ironton, Ohio. WWII Army veteran. Member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Ironton. Jim was President, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Liberty Bank until he retired from the bank, but remained on as Chairman of the Board of Directors until he fully retired at age 92 after 65 years of service to the Ironton community. Survived by his beloved wife of 66 years, Margie; children, Mary Beth (Tom) Conkle, Jim (Lisa) Gallagher Jr., Patty (Rob) Harris and Linda (Dave) Piller; grandchildren, Jennifer Conkle Bartrim, Jeff Conkle, William (Christina) Conkle, Drew Ramsay, Meghan (Andrew) Gallagher Wilhelm, James (Kiara) Gallagher III, Rebecca Gallagher, Josh Harris, Jeremy Harris and Jessica Harris, Benjamin Piller and Leah Piller; great-granddaughter, Sarah Bartrim; sister, Ruth (Al) Abler; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Bruce and Susie Brown; many close nieces and nephews. Friends may call from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, at O’Keefe Baker Funeral Home, 1108 S. Sixth St., Ironton. Funeral Mass will be 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 16, at St. Joseph Church, Ironton. Burial in Calvary Cemetery, Ironton. COVID-19 protocols will be strictly followed. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the tuition assistance fund in honor of Jim and Margie Gallagher at St. Joseph High School, 912 S. Sixth St., Ironton, OH 45638. Visit www.egan-ryan.com for a complete obituary and to offer condolences.

