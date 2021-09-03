JAMES RICHARD SCHERER, 85, of Ironton, husband of Delores Slater Scherer, died Aug. 29. He was a teacher and coach for South Point High School, worked at Sam’s Club, and for KYOVA Pipe and Standard Overall. Memorial service will be 3 p.m. Sept. 5 at Grace Christian Fellowship, 530 Roby Road, Huntington. Friends may gather one hour before service at the church. Masks and social distancing will be required to attend. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Huntington. Slack and Wallace Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. www.slackandwallace.com.
