JAMES RICHARD SHOPE, 75, of Ironton, husband of Mary Jo Stapleton Shope, died April 13 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. He was a retired truck driver for McGovney Ready Mix. Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. April 19 at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton; burial following in Woodland Cemetery Veterans Section. Visitation will be two hours before service. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you