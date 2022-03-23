JAMES “ROY” FULKS, 74, of Crown City, Ohio, passed away Sunday, March 20, 2022, at home. He was born February 24, 1948, in Lawrence County, Ohio, to Geraldine Williams Fulks and the late James Harding Fulks. In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife, Donna Fulks; five children, Angela (James) Backley, James Roy Fulks Jr., John (Tonda) Fulks, Heather (Mike) Jarrell and David (Leigh) Robertson; 11 grandchildren, Darcy Hayes, Nichole (Phil) Nance, J.C. (Katie) Fulks, Caitlyn Buckley, Hayden (Eli) Barker, Roy Jarrell, Hunter Backley, Skylee Fulks, Hannah Backley, and Kevin and Katie Jarrell; four great-grandchildren, Hayley, Jupiter and Gwen Nance and James Able Fulks; four siblings, Yvonne (Gene) Meador, Patty Turley, Connie (Dwight) Burcham and Norman (Tammy) Fulks. He was a member of Proctorville VFW Post No. 6878 and Veterans of Foreign Wars. He retired from Lawrence County Engineers and attended Crown City Wesleyan Church. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Thursday, March 24, 2022, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Miller Memorial Gardens, Miller, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

