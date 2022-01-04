JANE HEINZ LIPSCOMB, 92, of Proctorville, Ohio, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, December 31, 2021, at home. She was born August 18, 1929, in Proctorville, Ohio, daughter of the late Cresson Heinz and Virginia Singer Burcham. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Dale Lipscomb; grandson, Heath Smith; sister, Sue Robinson; and stepfather, Raynor Burcham. Jane was a loving mother to her four children, Debi (Larry) Reynolds, Philip (Dianne) Smith, Scott (Robin) Shafer and Bobby (Tammy) Lipscomb; loving grandmother to 12 grandchildren, Damian (Ashley) Southard, J.D. (Kristin) Smith, Cresson (Melissa) Smith, Staci (Matthew) Harbour, Emma and Noah Lipscomb, Cory, Cresson and Cameron Shafer, Stephanie Anderson, Timothy (Annie) Reynolds and Christie (Todd) Kincaid, and granddaughter-in-law Jan Smith; 14 great-grandchildren, Ben, Claire, Will and Jane Southard, Hanna, Emily, Taylor, Hayze and Hendrix Smith, Indi Harbour, Luke and Sophie Reynolds, Michael, Adam and Madison Kincaid; three siblings, Glenna (Pete) McClain, Tom (Sandy) Burcham and Tim Burcham; and her precious loving caregivers, Bonnie and Don Downing. Jane’s life legacy was lived out serving the Lord she loved. She graduated from Tri-State Bible College and was a piano/organ player, choir director and Sunday School Teacher at Sanctuary of Grace and spoke at ladies’ retreats. She was a published author of two books and working on her third. She retired from Sell and Serve Marketing. Jane was a blessing to every life that she touched. Funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, January 4, 2022, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, by Pastor Todd Kincaid. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, Jane requested donations be made to The Gideons International for Bibles. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

