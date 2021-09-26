JANET ANN HENDERSON, 81, of South Point, Ohio, widow of Clarence Henderson, died Sept. 23 at King’s Daughters Medical Center. She was a retired nurse. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Monday at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home; burial at Burlington 37 Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
