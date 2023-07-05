JANET LEE KINGERY, a ray of sunshine in all our lives, has bid farewell to this world on June 26, 2023, at the age of 80 in the sunny city of St. Petersburg, Florida. Born on June 20, 1943, in Athalia, Ohio, Janet brought joy and laughter wherever she went. She was the daughter of the late Lillian and Earl Baldwin and the beloved companion of the late Ronnie Grobe. Janet was a true master at Collection Services, rocking it for an impressive 55 years with her partner and former husband Ron. Janet knew everyone and where they belonged. If you were going to move, Janet probably knew your new address before you did.
When she wasn't busy chatting with customers or neighbors, Janet knew how to have a good time.
