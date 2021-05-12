JANET WILLIAMS BROWN FRALEY, 78, of Georgetown, Ky., formerly of Ironton, widow of Handley Davis, George A. Brown and Steven Fraley, died May 6 at home. She had been a bookkeeper and restaurant manager for the Ironton Country Club and Chowan Country Club in Edenton, N.C. Funeral service will be at noon May 14 at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton; burial in Woodland Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. May 13 at the funeral home. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.

