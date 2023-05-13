JANICE E. GORBY, 76 of Proctorville, Ohio, widow of Larry Gorby, passed away May 11, 2023. She was preceded in death by her stepdaughter, Debi Luetje, brother-in-law Richard Gorby, sister-in-law Betty Gorby, and niece Becky Payne.
She is survived by her stepson, Jim (Shari) Gorby, whom she considered as her son, and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She also leaves behind her sister-in-law, Wanda Gorby, brother-in-law Victor Gorby, nieces Brenda (Robert) Burcham, Cindy Burgess, Kim (Chris) Brammer, nephew Jason (Shawna) Gorby and several great-nieces and nephews. She will also be fondly remembered by her relatives Nancy Rose and Paula Burcham.
Jan selflessly donated her body to the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine. At her request, there will be no service. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Hospice of Huntington or Hospice of Putnam County.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
JENNIFER SUZANNE DORSEY, 41 of Kenova, daughter of Patricia Elaine Keenan Stolte of Huntingt…
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com.
Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication.
Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.