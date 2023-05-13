JANICE E. GORBY, 76 of Proctorville, Ohio, widow of Larry Gorby, passed away May 11, 2023. She was preceded in death by her stepdaughter, Debi Luetje, brother-in-law Richard Gorby, sister-in-law Betty Gorby, and niece Becky Payne.

She is survived by her stepson, Jim (Shari) Gorby, whom she considered as her son, and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She also leaves behind her sister-in-law, Wanda Gorby, brother-in-law Victor Gorby, nieces Brenda (Robert) Burcham, Cindy Burgess, Kim (Chris) Brammer, nephew Jason (Shawna) Gorby and several great-nieces and nephews. She will also be fondly remembered by her relatives Nancy Rose and Paula Burcham.

